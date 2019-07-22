PRESS DIGEST- Canada - July 22

July 22 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL ** Canada's anti-money laundering regulator, Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada (FinTRAC) has flagged payments, alternative lending, virtual currencies and online gambling as the financial technologies most vulnerable to exploitation by criminals. tgam.ca/2Svy1JB

** The Vancouver Fraser Port Authority is locked in a bitter fight against one of its own tenants, GCT Global Container Terminals Inc, over how best to expand container capacity at Canada's largest port. tgam.ca/2JLlq29

** After years of often-contentious debate, Calgary appears close to getting a new hockey arena, as a tentative agreement negotiated between city officials and the Calgary Flames' ownership group are expected to be presented to councillors at a meeting on Monday. tgam.ca/2Ya6Vsq (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)