PRESS DIGEST- Canada-July 23

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** On Monday, for the first time in 15 years, Statistics Canada will release data on crime reports deemed unfounded by police, following a nationwide Globe and Mail investigation into how police respond to reports of sexual assault. tgam.ca/2mCxd6i

** Officials in British Columbia intentionally merged two fires burning in the southern interior on Sunday, to get a better handle on the largest and highest priority wildfire in the province. tgam.ca/2NEqynH

** Hundreds of volunteer humanitarian workers known as the "White Helmets" and their families were whisked to safety from southwest Syria this weekend in a daring overnight rescue operation, an effort sparked earlier this month by Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland. tgam.ca/2A1YzfJ

NATIONAL POST

** A patent fight that has ensnared oilsands major MEG Energy Corp is headed to trial, leaving the potential for a massive payout hanging over the heavily indebted producer. bit.ly/2O4LAwC (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)