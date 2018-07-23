FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Company News
July 23, 2018 / 11:09 AM / in an hour

PRESS DIGEST- Canada-July 23

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 23 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** On Monday, for the first time in 15 years, Statistics Canada will release data on crime reports deemed unfounded by police, following a nationwide Globe and Mail investigation into how police respond to reports of sexual assault. tgam.ca/2mCxd6i

** Officials in British Columbia intentionally merged two fires burning in the southern interior on Sunday, to get a better handle on the largest and highest priority wildfire in the province. tgam.ca/2NEqynH

** Hundreds of volunteer humanitarian workers known as the "White Helmets" and their families were whisked to safety from southwest Syria this weekend in a daring overnight rescue operation, an effort sparked earlier this month by Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland. tgam.ca/2A1YzfJ

NATIONAL POST

** A patent fight that has ensnared oilsands major MEG Energy Corp is headed to trial, leaving the potential for a massive payout hanging over the heavily indebted producer. bit.ly/2O4LAwC (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.