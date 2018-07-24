PRESS DIGEST- Canada-July 24

July 24 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

** On Monday, Canada officially requested the creation of a NAFTA panel under Chapter 20 of the deal to consider whether the Trump administration is violating the North American Free Trade Agreement by hitting Canadian-made solar panels with 30 per cent tariffs in February 2018 as part of a move against foreign imports of these products. tgam.ca/2AcKYCC

** Ontario's securities regulator says Thomson Reuters has failed to provide enough information to prove that a major foreign exchange trading platform used by Canadian banks complies with provincial trading regulations. tgam.ca/2A6cNMx

** Companies affiliated with Fortress Real Developments Inc misled syndicated mortgage lenders about the value of land earmarked for real estate development projects, the RCMP alleged in a search-warrant application filed in court in April. tgam.ca/2uXA1yN

** A series on protectionism in Canada looks at the telecommunications industry which may have among the world's strictest foreign ownership rules, making it an easy target for criticism about the lack of competition and high prices, but it certainly didn't at its inception. bit.ly/2O9UARc (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)