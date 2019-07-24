PRESS DIGEST- Canada - July 24

July 24 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Shareholders of WestJet Airlines Ltd have voted overwhelmingly in favour of a C$3.5 billion ($2.67 billion) takeover by Toronto-based Onex Corp, with more than 92% of votes cast by Tuesday were in support of the deal, ending WestJet's 23 years tenure as an independent airline. tgam.ca/32QIJ1N

** In one of the biggest private equity acquisitions in Canadian history, UK-based BC Partners has snapped up a majority stake in Montreal security giant GardaWorld Corp in a deal worth C$5.2 billion, giving BC Partners 51% of the company. tgam.ca/2JYXDuh

NATIONAL POST

** Shares of embattled engineering giant SNC-Lavalin Group Inc fell on Tuesday after at least six analysts slashed their price targets by an average of nearly $5, one day after the company announced a restructuring that came hand-in-hand with yet another profit warning. bit.ly/2Y1DvS5