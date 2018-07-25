FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Consumer Goods and Retail
July 25, 2018 / 12:58 PM / Updated 18 minutes ago

PRESS DIGEST- Canada-July 25

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Three top Canadian cabinet ministers are heading to Mexico City in a bid to ensure Canada and Mexico maintain a united front in fractious NAFTA negotiations with the United States. tgam.ca/2OfD9Pl

** Chick-fil-A Inc., the controversial fast-food chain whose owners have spoken out against gay marriage, plans to expand to Toronto next year. tgam.ca/2LAqY17

** Ontario Premier Doug Ford's government says it will send the federal government a C$200-million bill to cover the costs of resettling thousands of asylum seekers who illegally cross the Canada-U.S. border. tgam.ca/2Ac9dRe

NATIONAL POST

** With $200 million in financing from the Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan, San Francisco-based Stem Inc. announced Tuesday that it is moving into Ontario to help ease the pain of high power rates. bit.ly/2mJTDTm (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.