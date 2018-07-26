FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 26, 2018 / 10:29 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

PRESS DIGEST- Canada-July 26

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Police are refuting the Islamic State's claim that it was responsible for Sunday night's mass shooting in Toronto, saying there is no evidence the terrorist group was involved. tgam.ca/2AdtSEC

** A year after announcing plans to sever ties with Aeroplan, Air Canada is teaming up with three financial institutions to buy back the loyalty rewards program at a heavily discounted price. tgam.ca/2Lqdbej

** Ontario's new Progressive Conservative government has tabled legislation to kill the province's cap-and-trade program, which put a price on carbon emissions, but will pay virtually no compensation to the companies that purchased $2.9-billion in emission allowances under the plan. tgam.ca/2uOeWY6

NATIONAL POST

** Aurora Cannabis Inc. closed what's likely the largest marijuana deal in history on Wednesday, acquiring rival producer MedReleaf Corp. in a transaction valued at more than C$2.5 billion. bit.ly/2uSLfoR

Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
