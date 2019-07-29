PRESS DIGEST- Canada- July 29

July 29 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** The Canadian government is investing up to C$20 million ($15.19 million)to create a network comprised of eight health-care institutions in Ontario, including Trillium Health Partners, Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre and University Health Network, and five in Western Canada anchored by the Saskatchewan Health Authority. tgam.ca/2K4kQLy

** The International Air Transport Association (IATA), two other industry groups and 16 airlines, have filed a joint application with the Federal Court of Appeal to overturn new rules that govern passenger air travel to, from and within Canada. tgam.ca/2K6IJ5m

** U.S. Federal Reserve is poised to deliver an interest rate cut this week to safeguard a strong American economy against rising trade-war risks – a move that will heighten questions about whether Canada's Central bank will follow suit to address its own trade worries. tgam.ca/2Key2xt

NATIONAL POST

** Regulators have recommended the federal government approve Teck Resources Ltd's massive new oilsands mine that could help reverse a trend of declining investment in the heavy oil formation, though analysts have been skeptical new mining projects can ever be built in the play given emissions limits and stringent regulatory reviews. bit.ly/2KeAhBf ($1 = 1.3170 Canadian dollars) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)