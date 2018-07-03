PRESS DIGEST- Canada- July 3

July 3 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from select Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Mexico's left-wing president-elect is promising to avoid fighting with Donald Trump, stay the course in renegotiating NAFTA – and keep the pact as a bilateral agreement with Canada if the United States President pulls out. tgam.ca/2lPDvPG

** The previous Ontario government's plan to redevelop Ontario Place was shelved in the final stages when it was forced to put negotiations for selecting a private sector bidder on hold, leaving the waterfront property's future uncertain. tgam.ca/2lNjlpA

NATIONAL POST

** Manulife Financial Corp says it is planning to leverage its banking business to grow even larger and outlined several priorities as part of the institutional investor day June 27. bit.ly/2z6Hnp0

** Amazon.com Inc will expand and extend its Prime Day this year to 36 hours instead of the usual 30, in a bid to win even more customers to the popular loyalty program. The company says it will have 50 per cent more Spotlight Deals and more than one million deals globally. bit.ly/2u1P89I (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)