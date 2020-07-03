PRESS DIGEST-Canada - July 3

July 3 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Brookfield Asset Management Inc will advance $1 billion to its real estate partnership, Brookfield Property Partners LP. tgam.ca/2BpVmby

** Lenders holding most of Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group's C$1 billion in secured debt will not accept a bid for the insolvent company launched by shareholders this week, and say they will oppose any proposal that does not offer them full payment. tgam.ca/3glZJTv

** Three British Columbia Indigenous groups have vowed to keep fighting the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion after the Supreme Court of Canada decided it would not hear their appeal of the project's approval. tgam.ca/2VHvb6Z

NATIONAL POST

** Cenovus Energy Inc is the first Canadian oilsands company to announce it's shipping crude via the Panama Canal to Irving Oil Ltd's refinery in Saint John, New Brunswick. bit.ly/2VHSPA2