PRESS DIGEST- Canada-July 30

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Fintech startup Status Exempt has developed a service and plugin for Shopify Inc's e-commerce platform that allows First Nations people to shop online without being charged the harmonized sales tax, provincial sales tax or goods-and-services tax. tgam.ca/2K8lOVg

** On Wednesday, the U.S. Department of Commerce will meet to make a final decision on the 22.16 percent preliminary anti-dumping tariffs it slapped in March on most Canadian uncoated groundwood paper, which includes newsprint and book-grade paper. tgam.ca/2K5XGCN

** Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is increasingly alarmed about the national security threat from Chinese high-tech company Huawei and is working with key Canadian allies to limit its ambition to become a world leader in next-generation 5G wireless technology, senior government officials say. tgam.ca/2K6RhXO (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)