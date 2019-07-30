PRESS DIGEST- Canada-July 30

July 30 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Government of Canada has fired back against Air Canada , Porter Airlines and several foreign carriers in a legal battle over its new passenger rights law which is intended to overturn new rules that govern passenger air travel to, from and within Canada, saying it has the authority to make rules on how the carriers deal with delayed customers, cancelled flights or lost baggage. tgam.ca/330nE56

** Former chairman of CannTrust Holdings Inc Peter Aceto along with a company director sold C$6-million ($4.55 million) of the company's stock in the weeks after he was informed in writing that the cannabis producer was illegally growing marijuana plants in unlicensed rooms. tgam.ca/32WOPxK

** Basketball star LeBron James will be exapanding his multimedia brand, Uninterrupted, on Friday and Scott Moore, who retired as president of Rogers Sportsnet last year, will be the chief executive officer of Uninterrupted Canada and has partnered with Canadian film producer Vinay Virmani, who will be head of content. tgam.ca/32ZhYIL ($1 = C$1.32) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)