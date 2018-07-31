PRESS DIGEST -Canada - July 31

July 31 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** A C$4.8-billion ($3.68 billion) pipeline by TransCanada Corp faces a new obstacle after a prominent British Columbia environmentalist applied for a federal review of it, a move that could disrupt Royal Dutch Shell Plc's decision on whether to build a liquefied natural gas terminal in British Columbia. (tgam.ca/2v0DNrM)

** The Public Sector Pension Investment Board, which is primarily run out of Montreal and is better known as PSP Investments, has brought on Eduard van Gelderen as its chief investment officer, extending a string of shakeups at the highest echelons of Canadian pension managers. (tgam.ca/2KdLijV)

** Mexico and the United States will meet this week for the second time in one-on-one talks on North American free trade without Canada as the Trump administration makes a push for a deal. (tgam.ca/2M5K9wP)

NATIONAL POST

** Vancouver based eCobalt Solutions Inc found itself under siege from Australian rival Jervois Mining Ltd , which announced on Monday it has acquired 4.7 percent of its shares - the potential rumblings of a hostile take over. (bit.ly/2KcZdXC)

** Canadian shipments of oil via rail have hit an all-time record high, and analysts expect shipments to go higher amid a pipeline crunch. (bit.ly/2M8Kuio) ($1 = C$1.30) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)