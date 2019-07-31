PRESS DIGEST- Canada-July 31

July 31 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** TC Energy Corp is selling three natural gas-fired power plants to Ontario Power Generation Inc for C$2.7 billion ($2.05 billion), with proceeds earmarked for funding pipeline and other projects and paying down debt. tgam.ca/2KsIDW3

** Air Canada says it could be a full year before it gets the full fleet of Boeing 737 Max passenger jets back in the air, as it announced that the grounding was beginning to hurt its bottom line. tgam.ca/2KdjgqU

** The Canadian investment fund industry is undergoing a mass revision of its risk ratings, making many mutual funds and ETFs appear safer than they actually are, according to some investor advocates. tgam.ca/2KhKvAu

NATIONAL POST

** CannTrust Holdings Inc has been having "plenty of conversations" with potential buyers but they remain at a "conversational level," the interim chief executive of the embattled licensed cannabis producer, Robert Marcovitch, told the Financial Post Tuesday. bit.ly/2Kj3T0l ($1 = 1.3147 Canadian dollars) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)