Mergers & Acquisitions - Americas
July 4, 2019 / 11:59 AM / Updated an hour ago

PRESS DIGEST- Canada-July 4

2 Min Read

July 4 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Sensibill Inc, a Toronto start-up that provides digital receipt management technology to banks has raised US$31.5-million in venture financing, marking the fifth time in less than a month that a Canadian startup has raised C$30-million ($22.95 million)plus in financings led by Canadian investors. tgam.ca/2Xp0S87

** American private equity giant KKR has bought Corel Corp for a reported US$1-billion from Vector Capital, which bought control of the one-time Ottawa software star 16 years ago. tgam.ca/2XqQ09r

** Montreal real estate developer Group Mach Inc has pulled its offer to buy Transat AT Inc, a move that clears the way for Air Canada, which has an agreement to buy the airline and travel company at a lower price. tgam.ca/2XmDLea

$1 = 1.3073 Canadian dollars Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below