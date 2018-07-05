PRESS DIGEST- Canada - July 5

July 5 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Tricon Capital Group Inc has teamed up with an American state pension fund and a sovereign wealth fund on a joint venture that will acquire up to $2 billion real estate, mostly in the United States Sun Belt. tgam.ca/2m02QXr

** Rising energy prices are expected to breathe some life into the market for initial public offerings, after political uncertainty weighed on executives and made for a sluggish start to the year. tgam.ca/2lRJAuW

** Home Hardware Stores Ltd CEO Terry Davis is retiring after taking part in the company's latest five-year plan, which outlined how the home improvement retailer will move into the e-commerce market to stay competitive. tgam.ca/2lYCdBP

NATIONAL POST

** Enbridge Inc announced Wednesday it would sell its Canadian natural gas gathering pipelines and processing facilities to Toronto-based Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP and its institutional partners for C$4.3 billion ($3.27 billion. bit.ly/2lUTETR

** HSBC Bank Canada, a subsidiary of HSBC Holdings PLC is looking at plunging even deeper into Canada's retail banking scene following its successful blitz on the mortgage market. bit.ly/2lXjozg

** Tariffs on United States auto imports would severely restrict Canadian auto production and could cause a one per cent hit to Canada's economy, a once-remote possibility that is increasingly likely as U.S. President Donald Trump makes good on trade threats, according to CIBC Capital Markets. bit.ly/2lWQxeo ($1 = 1.3149 Canadian dollars) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)