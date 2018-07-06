PRESS DIGEST- Canada- July 6

July 6 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Alberta on Thursday outlined plans to buy marijuana from 13 legal growers and said it will carry products from each in its online store when recreational use of the drug becomes legal on Oct 17. tgam.ca/2MU1rgf

** Toronto's housing market is showing signs of stability after enduring a months-long slump in the wake of new mortgage rules and provincial policies design to cool off rising prices. tgam.ca/2uarhET

NATIONAL POST

** Boeing Co and Embraer SA have joined forces to form a joint venture, a move that is being viewed as a direct response to the CSeries partnership between Bombardier Inc and Airbus SAS. bit.ly/2m33uDz

** Enbridge Inc finally appears to be in investors' good books again, after approval for a major pipeline project and a large asset sale dramatically improved sentiment toward the stock. bit.ly/2NwspvN (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)