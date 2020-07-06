PRESS DIGEST-Canada - July 6

July 6 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from Canadian newspaper The Globe and Mail. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** The federal government is failing to protect endangered salmon in British Columbia by imposing "draconian" fishing limits on public fisheries in some regions while still allowing fish to be caught on the Fraser River, the BC Wildlife Federation said. tgam.ca/2BAYEJ4

** Saudi Arabia has been pressing Canada to extradite a former top Saudi intelligence officer now living in Toronto, sources said. tgam.ca/2ZGLEt9