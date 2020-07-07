PRESS DIGEST-Canada - July 7

July 7 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from Canadian newspaper The Globe and Mail. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Insurer Aviva Canada faces a proposed class-action lawsuit that claims Canadian businesses have been denied contagious-disease coverage during the COVID-19 pandemic. tgam.ca/3fiZTLe

** Canada's natural gas sector wants federal and provincial governments and industry to form an alliance as Ottawa develops a national hydrogen strategy, saying co-operation is vital to harness the full economic potential of the energy source. tgam.ca/3e8qRnI