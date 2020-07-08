PRESS DIGEST-Canada - July 8

July 8 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Finance Minister Bill Morneau will forecast a deficit in excess of C$300-billion ($220.86 billion) Wednesday, sources say, as the government announces for the first time how shutting down large swaths of the economy and spending billions on emergency pandemic programs is affecting Ottawa's bottom line. tgam.ca/2VZqJAx

** Quebec air cargo and charter operator Nolinor Aviation has unveiled plans to launch a new airline service in the midst of the travel industry's worst-ever crisis. tgam.ca/2BQAbiL

NATIONAL POST

** Days after the federal Ethics Commissioner announced to investigate Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his government's handling of the decision to outsource a C$900-million ($662.59 million) student volunteer grant program to WE Charity, two parliamentary committees are now expected to dig into the controversial decision. bit.ly/2ZJZbjM ($1 = 1.3583 Canadian dollars) ($1 = $1.0000) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)