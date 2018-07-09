PRESS DIGEST -Canada - July 9

July 9 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Bombardier Inc chief executive officer has broken his silence on allegations that the company's employees were involved in bribery and other wrongdoing, saying that he is tackling the matter "head on" and there is no deep-seated ethics issue at the plane and train maker. (tgam.ca/2znNiGf)

** Fund manager Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc is importing a new leader, hiring former investment banking executive Richard Talbot as its new chief executive officer. (tgam.ca/2L0Twxa)

** A Canadian federal auction of cellular airwaves crucial to 5G mobile technology is raising concerns that hundreds of thousands of rural internet customers could be cut off or have their service reduced. (tgam.ca/2u6Z1UB) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)