PRESS DIGEST- Canada - July 9

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Cintra Infraestructuras Internacional SL, a bidder for SNC-Lavalin Group Inc's Highway 407, says the increasingly active role of pension funds in infrastructure projects has put them in direct competition with construction and engineering firms. tgam.ca/2Lbvjbj

** Foreign buying has dropped dramatically in the Vancouver region's real estate market, three years after British Columbia introduced a tax that targets international purchases, a policy move that has helped drive down prices. tgam.ca/2JodfZt

** CannTrust Holdings Inc on Monday disclosed that Health Canada had discovered unlicensed growing activity at its main greenhouse in Ontario and put a sales freeze on 5,200 kilograms of its inventory, pending further investigation. tgam.ca/2JzuLse

NATIONAL POST

** The First Nations chiefs behind the Eagle Spirit pipeline corridor intend to commence the National Energy Board regulatory process this year, but have asked for more clarity before filing a full project description. bit.ly/2Lbp477

** With the U.S. Federal Reserve under pressure to cut rates, and the Bank of Canada having backed off its hawkish stance, the Canadian banks could have a harder time increasing their net interest margins going forward, analysts say. bit.ly/2LaxgVm