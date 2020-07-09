PRESS DIGEST-Canada - July 9

July 9 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** A new 10-year, billion-dollar program in Alberta will award grants to companies to build new petrochemical facilities, pivoting the sector away from royalty credits that have long been used to try and entice sector investment to the province. tgam.ca/38HtFXM

** Two Toronto investors are proposing to offer about C$58-million ($42.96 million) for Torstar Corp that publishes the Toronto Star newspaper in a competing bid that would up the ante on a friendly deal by about 14 percent, according to sources familiar with the situation. tgam.ca/38HUco0

NATIONAL POST

** Prime Minister Justin Trudeau admits that he did not recuse himself from the federal cabinet vote to outsource a C$900-million ($666.67 million) student volunteer program to WE Charity, which has close ties to him and his family. bit.ly/3ef6qoW