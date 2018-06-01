PRESS DIGEST- Canada-June 1

June 1 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

Bank of Nova Scotia is extending a string of acquisitions with a C$2.6 billion ($2.01 billion) deal to buy MD Financial Management, a wealth management company catering to doctors. tgam.ca/2JfKVJx

The Leader of Ontario's New Democratic Party says that, as Premier, Kathleen Wynne appears to have turned "a blind eye" to allegations that one of her cabinet ministers intimidated a Greater Toronto Area mayor over a proposed housing development. tgam.ca/2J2WBjs

Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission, the country's broadcasting regulator, argued that internet service providers, wireless companies and foreign streaming services should be forced to fund the production of Canadian cultural content to compensate for the declining contribution of cable and satellite providers. tgam.ca/2kF8nli

NATIONAL POST

A new committee of MPs and senators tasked with reviewing national security and intelligence matters delivered its first classified report to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, regarding his trip to India in February and the Jaspal Atwal affair that dogged him for weeks afterward. bit.ly/2JhEGox (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)