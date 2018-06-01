FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Company News
June 1, 2018 / 10:59 AM / Updated 24 minutes ago

PRESS DIGEST- Canada-June 1

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 1 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

Bank of Nova Scotia is extending a string of acquisitions with a C$2.6 billion ($2.01 billion) deal to buy MD Financial Management, a wealth management company catering to doctors. tgam.ca/2JfKVJx

The Leader of Ontario's New Democratic Party says that, as Premier, Kathleen Wynne appears to have turned "a blind eye" to allegations that one of her cabinet ministers intimidated a Greater Toronto Area mayor over a proposed housing development. tgam.ca/2J2WBjs

Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission, the country's broadcasting regulator, argued that internet service providers, wireless companies and foreign streaming services should be forced to fund the production of Canadian cultural content to compensate for the declining contribution of cable and satellite providers. tgam.ca/2kF8nli

NATIONAL POST

A new committee of MPs and senators tasked with reviewing national security and intelligence matters delivered its first classified report to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, regarding his trip to India in February and the Jaspal Atwal affair that dogged him for weeks afterward. bit.ly/2JhEGox (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.