June 1, 2020 / 12:06 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

PRESS DIGEST- Canada-June 1

1 Min Read

June 1 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from Canadian newspaper The Globe And Mail. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Ontario-based Otto Motors, whose autonomous vehicles carry materials around factory floors, has raised $29 million in a financing led by Canada's Kensington Private Equity Fund. tgam.ca/2zPaWwq

** Health officials in Ontario regions with the highest number of active COVID-19 cases are taking days to track down many of those who may have been exposed to the illness, a problematic delay that infectious disease experts say jeopardizes the province's ability to reduce spread of the disease. tgam.ca/3dorCcL (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

