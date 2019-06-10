PRESS DIGEST- Canada - June 10

June 10 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Facebook Inc has launched a new searchable advertising database in Canada on Monday that will provide a detailed look at how much money political parties and interest groups are spending on Facebook and Instagram to reach target audiences in the run-up to the 2019 election. tgam.ca/2WWeqXn

** Desjardins Group is launching a $45 million fund to invest in financial technology startups as it seeks to build more direct relationships with a nascent sector that once looked poised to disrupt traditional banking. tgam.ca/2X079WA

NATIONAL POST

** Rick Lunny, chief executive of Manulife Financial Corp's subsidiary Manulife Bank, said his firm hopes to gain share through a combination of mobile and technology-driven products and the prospect of lower fees, with the launch of a multi-product banking package. bit.ly/2EVxQBF (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)