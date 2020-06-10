PRESS DIGEST- Canada-June 10

June 10 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Private equity fund Catalyst Capital Group Inc and a collection of U.S. lenders are the leading contenders to take over Cirque du Soleil after pledging this week to put $300 million into reopening the troupe's shows. tgam.ca/2Ux95Ud

** The Liberal government's plan to impose retroactive penalties for fraudulent Canada Emergency Response Benefit claims is raising concerns about fairness and constitutionality from tax experts and civil libertarians. tgam.ca/2MMfztW

** A C$20 billion ($14.92 billion) loan program designed to ensure banks kept lending to small- and medium-sized businesses throughout the coronavirus pandemic has attracted little interest from borrowers more than six weeks after its launch. tgam.ca/3hfRxFB

NATIONAL POST

** The Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada is proposing to merge with the Mutual Fund Dealers Association, a move IIROC says would reduce duplication and save millions of dollars that could instead be invested in growth and innovation in the investment industry. bit.ly/2zjelDl ($1 = 1.34 Canadian dollars) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)