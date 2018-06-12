FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 12, 2018 / 1:20 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

PRESS DIGEST - Canada - June 12

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 12 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un has reaffirmed his country's commitment to "complete denuclearization" of the Korean peninsula, but offered few new pledges after hours of meetings with U.S. President Donald Trump. (tgam.ca/2JMu3u0)

** Quebec is offering C$100 million ($76.9 million) in loans and guarantees to steel and aluminum companies hit by recent U.S. tariffs, raising the possibility of trade complaints against Canadian firms. (tgam.ca/2Jv9SkW)

** British Columbia-based Tilray Inc is looking to become the next big publicly traded medical cannabis producer and it is working with BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc and New York-based investment bank Cowen and Co on an initial public offering, according to people familiar with the matter. (tgam.ca/2sQm85k)

NATIONAL POST

** As the Trump administration doubles-down on its threat to impose 25 percent tariffs on auto imports, industry experts are warning that the move would devastate the North American auto industry and lead to job losses not only in Canada, but also in the United States. (bit.ly/2JLYdO8) ($1 = C$1.3009) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

