Market News
June 12, 2019 / 11:22 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

PRESS DIGEST- Canada - June 12

2 Min Read

June 12 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** The Canadian government has rejected virtually all amendments that Conservative senators made to the legislation overhauling the review process for major resource projects, and plans to debate a revised bill on Wednesday. tgam.ca/2Rim8pP

** Mindbridge Analytics Inc, an Ottawa startup that is using artificial intelligence to transform how auditors and financial regulators unearth fraud and irregularities, has secured C$29.6 million ($22.27 million) in venture capital and government funding. tgam.ca/2R6p8oS

NATIONAL POST

** Ahead of a climate policy announcement from Andrew Scheer, Canada's opposition leader, the Conservative Party is going all-in on attacking the Liberal government for its projected failure to meet emissions reduction targets, according to an internal memo obtained by the National Post. bit.ly/2X0NB4w ($1 = 1.3290 Canadian dollars) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below