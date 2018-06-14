PRESS DIGEST - Canada - June 14

June 14 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has embarked on a political battle with the Senate and a potential legal fight with Quebec and Manitoba in order to give all Canadians the right to grow their own cannabis. (tgam.ca/2l6LhEi)

** Montreal has unveiled plans to compensate retailers and other companies hurt by lengthy construction work, raising hopes among business groups that other Canadian municipalities will follow suit. (tgam.ca/2MsxO6b)

** The Ontario Securities Commission has reached a settlement agreement with former star Bay Street money manager Ben Cheng, following allegations that he broke securities laws by leaking confidential information about a multibillion-dollar takeover deal involving online gambling company Amaya Inc. (tgam.ca/2l7gqaT)

NATIONAL POST

** Dave McKay, president and chief executive officer of Royal Bank of Canada, sounded a rallying cry for corporate Canada on Wednesday, urging firms north of the border to "band together" to fend off the threat to their businesses posed by global technology giants. (bit.ly/2JWFKyx)

** Ontario's premier-designate Doug Ford pledged to stand united with the federal government in its heated trade dispute with the United States as the beleaguered NAFTA talks become a "critical" issue for his new government. (bit.ly/2JPvPdL)