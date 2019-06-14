PRESS DIGEST- Canada - June 14

June 14 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Canada's federal government has announced C$10 million ($7.50 million) in new funding to give the Royal Canadian Mounted Police better technology to improve their money-laundering investigations, but British Columbia says it needs more actual boots on the ground from the federal agency to crack down on this sophisticated crime. tgam.ca/2IhjOMS

** The Ontario government is expanding public coverage for Spinraza, one of the world's most expensive medications, for additional children and teens with a neuromuscular disorder that affects fewer than 500 Canadians, a move that has buoyed patients in Ontario but devastated those outside the province who cannot get the drug because of where they live. tgam.ca/2Ihzrny

NATIONAL POST

** Canadian senators mounted a last-minute challenge to the Liberal government's oil tanker ban on Thursday, putting forward competing amendments that sought to emphasize indigenous land rights as a way to skirt around the controversial moratorium in northern British Columbia. bit.ly/2IeC752