Market News
June 15, 2020 / 11:35 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

PRESS DIGEST-Canada - June 15

2 Min Read

June 15 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Ivanhoé Cambridge's new chief executive is speeding up plans to overhaul the $64-billion real estate company as the coronavirus pandemic devastates the economy and hastens a shift away from traditional shopping centres. tgam.ca/3cXQgzO

** The Canadian government says it will have a comprehensive strategy for hydrogen in place by the end of the summer, signalling Ottawa's intention to pursue the fuel source as a key component of its goal to reach net zero in greenhouse-gas emissions by 2050. tgam.ca/3d4NqsW

** The consolidation of the Canadian home and auto insurance industry is likely to pick up steam coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic, with Intact Financial Corp and a handful of rivals expected to step forward as dominant domestic players. tgam.ca/3dYWW1X

Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below