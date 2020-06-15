PRESS DIGEST-Canada - June 15

June 15 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Ivanhoé Cambridge's new chief executive is speeding up plans to overhaul the $64-billion real estate company as the coronavirus pandemic devastates the economy and hastens a shift away from traditional shopping centres. tgam.ca/3cXQgzO

** The Canadian government says it will have a comprehensive strategy for hydrogen in place by the end of the summer, signalling Ottawa's intention to pursue the fuel source as a key component of its goal to reach net zero in greenhouse-gas emissions by 2050. tgam.ca/3d4NqsW

** The consolidation of the Canadian home and auto insurance industry is likely to pick up steam coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic, with Intact Financial Corp and a handful of rivals expected to step forward as dominant domestic players. tgam.ca/3dYWW1X