PRESS DIGEST-Canada - June 16

June 16 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Telus Corp. has gear from Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. in its 4G wireless network in the National Capital Region – headquarters for much of Canada's federal government – in apparent contravention of an understanding that it would not use the Chinese firm's equipment there. tgam.ca/2YIDKzf

** An MP from the governing Liberal Party is proposing a parliamentary committee summon major Canadian grocery company executives to explain why they are cutting COVID-19 pay premiums for workers. tgam.ca/2UNZk3T

** After repeatedly telling investors that Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. shares are "ridiculously cheap," founder Prem Watsa has committed $149-million of his own money to buying additional shares in the insurance company. tgam.ca/2N5Vq20

NATIONAL POST

** Canadian government has issued a tender for 13.5 million non-medical cloth masks, coming almost full circle on the thorny issue of face coverings for the public to combat the spread of the COVID-19. bit.ly/2Y3PTQ4