PRESS DIGEST-Canada - June 17

June 17 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Air Canada is confident business travel will resume as large companies get back to normal office hours and allow employees weary of online meetings to gather face to face. tgam.ca/2N4Rb7d

** Major Bombardier Inc. shareholder and supporter Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec is voting against the company' s executive pay practices at its coming shareholder meeting. tgam.ca/3fvPviZ

** After unleashing a barrage of measures early in the COVID-19 crisis to successfully stabilize financial markets and keep credit flowing, the Bank of Canada is about to pivot to bolstering the burgeoning economic recovery, new governor Tiff Macklem said Tuesday. tgam.ca/2USWWZL

NATIONAL POST

** Canadian Transport Minister Marc Garneau says he's following the situation of Canadians still trying to get their money back from cancelled flights due to COVID-19, but is standing by his decision - not to force airlines to offer refunds. bit.ly/2N301Cn