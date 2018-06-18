PRESS DIGEST-Canada-June 18

June 18 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Instead of leasing its space to co-working companies, and allowing those firms to sublease it at a premium, real estate firm Ivanhoe Cambridge eyes hiring a company to operate the spaces and share in the rental revenue. tgam.ca/2tiS1Tc

** Senior lawmakers on U.S. intelligence committees are warning the Trudeau government that Chinese smartphone maker Huawei – which has turned Canada into a key research centre for next-generation mobile technology – is a national-security threat to a network of Canada's allies. tgam.ca/2tiowkH

** California and Quebec have closed the joint carbon market to Ontario, preventing companies from dumping some $2.8 billion in emissions allowances after premier-designate Doug Ford announced an end to the provincial cap-and-trade system. tgam.ca/2yhHTjz

NATIONAL POST

** Northleaf Capital Partners, which had its origins as a unit of Toronto-Dominion Bank before a 2009 spinoff, is expanding its footprint in Australia with the firm's latest investment in renewable energy and the establishment of an office in Melbourne. bit.ly/2ymMAsu

** During a visit to Ottawa this week, Tibet's exiled political leader was warning Canada not to fall into a trap as its trade relationship with China deepens. Especially amid recent uncertainty with Canada's biggest trade partner, the United States, it makes economic sense to engage with China, said Lobsang Sangay, president of the Central Tibetan Administration. bit.ly/2tiNOiv ($1 = 1.3167 Canadian dollars) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)