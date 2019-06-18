Company News
PRESS DIGEST- Canada- June 18

June 18 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Sun Life Financial Inc will announce on Tuesday the establishment of SLC Management, which will replace Sun Life Investment Management, to create a new institutional investment arm that will focus on fixed income and global real estate equity and debt. tgam.ca/2IooFvN

** Canada's aerospace industry is losing ground to foreign competition and needs substantial investment from Ottawa to recharge the sector, says a new report from the country's key players, though a leading federal cabinet minister insisted the industry remains "resilient." tgam.ca/2ImwDoW

NATIONAL POST

** After more than a year and a half of planning, drafting and consultation, Sidewalk Toronto finally delivered its Master Innovation and Development Plan (MIDP) for a smart city project on Toronto's waterfront. bit.ly/2InJA1G (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

