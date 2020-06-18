PRESS DIGEST-Canada - June 18

June 18 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Huawei Technologies Co Ltd has hired lobbyists in Ottawa to discuss artificial intelligence research in Canada and how the government supports foreign investment – a sign the company is seeking to further benefit from Canadian expertise in a branch of computing science vital to technology companies and to China itself. tgam.ca/37EQZVz

** Montreal cancer drug developer Repare Therapeutics Inc increased the size and value of its impending Nasdaq initial public offering for the second time Wednesday, following a slew of well-received biotech IPOs south of the border in recent weeks. tgam.ca/2zIrMgl

** Ontario is making its ban on commercial evictions for some small businesses retroactive to May 1, after months of frustration from entrepreneurs who've seen revenue plunge from the COVID-19 crisis. tgam.ca/3fxyfKr

NATIONAL POST

** Enbridge Inc, Canada's largest pipeline operator is cutting non-union salaries and offering employees early retirement and severance packages in an effort to cut costs. bit.ly/2ANO8xp