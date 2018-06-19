PRESS DIGEST - Canada - June 19

June 19 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Baytex Energy Corp is buying rival oil producer Raging River Exploration Inc for about C$1.4 billion ($1.06 billion) in an all-stock deal that bolsters the buyer's debt position while adding a new exploration area. (tgam.ca/2lhg7dF)

** Senior lawmakers on U.S. intelligence committees are warning the Trudeau government that Chinese smartphone maker Huawei – which has turned Canada into a key research centre for next-generation mobile technology – is a national-security threat to a network of Canada's allies. (tgam.ca/2tiowkH)

** RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust is shuffling its management team as one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts grooms senior vice-president Jonathan Gitlin as a potential successor for 71-year old founder and Chief Executive Officer Ed Sonshine. (tgam.ca/2lgRbCU)

** Tim Hortons franchisees are rescheduling their public protest over management's decision to revoke the licence of a restaurant owner who was critical of the company following failed talks over the matter. (tgam.ca/2lldFmy)

NATIONAL POST

** U.S. tariffs on auto imports would permanently reduce Canada's long-term economic capacity, a new TD Economics report says, but the most significant harm would be concentrated in Ontario, where one in five jobs in the manufacturing sector would be at risk. (bit.ly/2lmqOeN)

** In one of the largest mining deals this year, the board of directors of Arizona Mining Inc, which is developing a zinc, lead and silver mine near the U.S.-Mexico border, agreed to a C$1.8 billion ($1.36 billion) buyout by Australia's South32 Ltd. (bit.ly/2llekEy)

** In a week or so, the Canadian Securities Administrators is expected to make public the submissions it received for comments it sought on soliciting dealer arrangements (SDAs). (bit.ly/2llKMqe) ($1 = C$1.3244) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)