PRESS DIGEST-Canada - June 19

June 19 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Montreal cancer drug developer Repare Therapeutics Inc is set to start trading Friday on the Nasdaq exchange after increasing the size of its initial public offering Thursday for the third time this week. tgam.ca/37FpzPs

** Telus Corp is rolling out its initial 5G service in five major cities and has struck a deal with Samsung Electronics Co Ltd to supply equipment for its next-generation wireless network. tgam.ca/3ehA26b

** Executives of major grocery store chains will be summoned to appear before a parliamentary committee this summer to explain to members of Parliament why they're cutting COVID-19 pay premiums for workers. tgam.ca/2BjxrKg

NATIONAL POST

** Canadian grocery giant behind Sobeys, Safeway and FreshCo on Thursday announced it will raise its shareholder dividend after profits soared during the coronavirus pandemic, less than a week after the company cut its pay bonuses for frontline staff. bit.ly/3dgk4I6