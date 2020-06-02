PRESS DIGEST- Canada- June 2

June 2 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

** Canada's large telecom companies are urging the industry regulator not to force them to open up their wireless networks to resellers, arguing that doing so will punish them at a time when they are struggling with the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic. tgam.ca/3gOhBaE

** Montreal startup Vention Inc that is helping industrial manufacturers speed up the pace of factory automation, has raised $38 million in venture capital led by Georgian Partners. tgam.ca/2MkW9Mq

** The Canada Revenue Agency is looking for information regarding fraud in COVID-19 federal aid programs amid reports of illicit applications and double dipping. bit.ly/301KPNs

** Athabasca Oil Corp's lenders have cut the oilsands producer's credit by more than half, forcing the company to seek federal aid to survive the coronavirus pandemic induced oil price crash. bit.ly/3dqrp91