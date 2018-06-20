FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 20, 2018

PRESS DIGEST - Canada - June 20

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 20 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Canada's competition watchdog says the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission's (CRTC) plan to force the biggest companies to offer low-cost data packages is not a substitute for "true competition," arguing in a rare intervention that price controls should be only a temporary measure. (tgam.ca/2tokmHU)

** Canadian makers of cedar shakes and shingles say they have been forced to scale back production or even temporarily shutter mills because of new U.S. tariffs on the wood-roofing materials. (tgam.ca/2tkZH7N)

** Investment regulators are being widely criticized for being too lenient after announcing a C$1.1 million ($827,254.27) settlement with Royal Mutual Funds Inc for the company offering higher commissions to advisers to sell its own proprietary funds. (tgam.ca/2ys8bzv)

NATIONAL POST

** Canadian travellers looking to purchase cheap flight tickets are about to get another option with the launch of WestJet Airlines Ltd's ultra low-cost carrier Swoop on Wednesday. (bit.ly/2tnBfCG)

** Three months after announcing a deal with cannabis grower Tilray Inc, generic drug major Sandoz Canada Inc has signed off on the use of its name for marijuana products. (bit.ly/2yB2DDd)

** Canadians will be able to legally purchase and consume recreational marijuana by mid-September at the latest after the Senate voted Tuesday to lift almost a century-old prohibition on cannabis. (bit.ly/2tmh3Rt) ($1 = C$1.3297) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

