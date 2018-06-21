PRESS DIGEST- Canada - June 20

June 21 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Australian mining exploration and development company Battery Mineral Resources Ltd is planning to raise C$75 million ($56.29 million) in a public offering on the Toronto Stock Exchange in a bid to cash in on buoyant investor interest in battery metals as consumers increasingly embrace electric cars. tgam.ca/2lmmyMr

** BlackBerry Ltd shareholders voted in favour of an executive pay package on Wednesday that could see Chief Executive Officer John Chen earn more than $400 million over the next five years. tgam.ca/2lmQND2

** Bombardier Inc won a new order for 20 Canadair regional jets from Delta Air Lines Inc, another boost to its backlog as it tries to rekindle customer interest in its aging regional aircraft. tgam.ca/2lnQpEr

NATIONAL POST

** Nexen Energy will begin work on a new C$400 million ($300.23 million) expansion of its Long Lake project, in a rare return of foreign direct investment to the oilsands. bit.ly/2lpdeaU

** Prime Minister Justin Trudeau condemned for the first time Wednesday the U.S. government's zero-tolerance policy towards illegal border-crossers that has seen thousands of children separated from their parents. bit.ly/2lm9oix

** Though the Senate's historic passing of the Cannabis Act Tuesday night means Royal Assent is expected within days, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Wednesday that legal cannabis sales won't begin until October 17. bit.ly/2lrQY05