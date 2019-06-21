Market News
June 21, 2019

PRESS DIGEST- Canada - June 21

June 21 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Canadian waste management company GFL Environmental Inc is seeking to raise up to C$1.98 billion ($1.50 billion) in an initial public offering this fall, according to a person close to the transaction, one year after it brought in new private-equity backers. tgam.ca/2ZzCSvq

** Canadian companies transferred more than C$1.6 trillion ($1.21 trillion) in 2018 to low-tax countries known as offshore financial centres and conduits to these nations, according to a new report by the Parliamentary Budget Officer. tgam.ca/2ZAGQnt

** Canadian lender Desjardins Group said a rogue employee has leaked the personal information of 2.9 million members of the financial services co-operative, which included names, birth dates, social insurance numbers and e-mail, telephone and home addresses. tgam.ca/2ZzEpBG

NATIONAL POST

** The Canadian Senate passed into law two natural resource bills on Thursday, which together will legally enforce a moratorium on oil tankers in northern British Columbia and overhaul the environmental review process for major projects. bit.ly/2ZyPYJt ($1 = 1.3188 Canadian dollars) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

