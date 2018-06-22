PRESS DIGEST - Canada - June 22

June 22 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Laurentian Bank of Canada has filled two key roles in its executive ranks, promoting a new chief operating officer from within and plucking its new chief risk officer from Canada's banking regulator. (tgam.ca/2lpngZi)

** Under proposed new rules, Canada's securities regulators will prohibit deferred sales charges, or DSCs, and will also curtail trailing commissions collected by discount brokerages − or do-it-yourself investing services. But they stopped short of banning such trailer fees altogether. (tgam.ca/2lvlnu5)

** The Toronto Star has named Irene Gentle as its new editor, the first woman to hold the job in the newspaper's history. (tgam.ca/2loJsTA)

NATIONAL POST

** Bank of Montreal is attempting to position itself as the lender of choice for female entrepreneurs, announcing Wednesday that it would make available C$3 billion ($2.26 billion) in capital over three years for Canadian businesses owned by women. (bit.ly/2lpnH5S)

** Toronto-based insurance and financial services firm Manulife Financial Corp said it expects to cut about 700 jobs, or 5.3 per cent of its Canadian workforce, over the next 18 months. It would accomplish this, a release said, "through a voluntary exit program and natural attrition." (bit.ly/2lonCzs)

** A sweeping overhaul of Canada's impaired driving laws was given Royal Assent on Thursday, meaning the new rules are starting to come into effect and drivers should be prepared. (bit.ly/2lonOyG) ($1 = C$1.3282) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)