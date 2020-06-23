PRESS DIGEST-Canada - June 23

June 23 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

Apple Inc said it would start powering its Mac computers with its own chips, called Apple Silicon, as it looks to end a 15-year partnership with chip maker Intel Corp . tgam.ca/2NmCyw3

Canadian government said the country will apply "strict sanctions" to employers in the agri-food sector found to have violated the rules around health protections for migrant farm workers during the COVID-19 pandemic. tgam.ca/3eqNTXX

Canada-based Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc is set to go public as early as this week after setting an initial price range for its Nasdaq offering that would see the company raise as much as $153 million. tgam.ca/2Nqpl5a

NATIONAL POST

Bank of Canada governor defended the central bank's commitment to inflation targeting, and said "the inflation target is our beacon that is guiding our actions as we help bring the economy from crisis, through reopening, to recuperation and recovery." bit.ly/3hWdDxc