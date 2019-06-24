PRESS DIGEST- Canada-June 24

June 24 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** A Toronto startup Xanadu Quantum Technologies Inc aiming to build the world's most powerful computer by harnessing the quantum properties of light has raised C$32 million from leading early stage financiers in Canada and the United States. tgam.ca/2Kzmt6J

** The Canadian federal government says it would like to give migrant workers more mobility and freedom by allowing them to work for any Canadian business approved to hire temporary foreign workers, within a specific sector such as agriculture, instead of being tied to just one employer. tgam.ca/2KyhjIb

** The Stronach Group banned a Hall of Fame horse trainer after a thoroughbred died at its Santa Anita race track, the thirtieth fatality this season at a facility that has become a battleground for the future of the sport. tgam.ca/2Y8TauR

NATIONAL POST

** University of Alberta professor Monty Ghosh, a specialist in addictions and internal medicine who focuses on vulnerable populations, has launched a pilot program in Calgary to ensure recently released inmates with a history of injection drug use are screened and treated for the virus. bit.ly/2KyIoev (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)