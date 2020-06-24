PRESS DIGEST-Canada - June 24

June 24 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

U.S. President Donald Trump's administration is threatening to reimpose tariffs on Canadian aluminum if Ottawa does not swiftly agree to cut the amount of the metal exported to the U.S., said three industry sources on both sides of the border with knowledge of the confidential discussions. tgam.ca/2B4r8KR

Canadian tech executives are urging skilled workers to seek jobs in Canada after U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Monday temporarily blocking some employment-related visas, including Silicon Valley's preferred visa for hiring high-skilled immigrants. tgam.ca/31bshe5

Canada's Aurora Cannabis Inc is laying off about 700 employees, almost one-third of its staff, and closing five cultivation facilities in the company's second major attempt in recent months to rein in costs after years of unsustainable expansion. tgam.ca/2CsUlPR

NATIONAL POST

Canadian pipeline company Enbridge Inc said Michigan state's request for a restraining order and injunction against a pipeline connecting Alberta oil to Midwest refineries is "legally unsupportable" and "unnecessary." bit.ly/3fWxpqT