PRESS DIGEST- Canada - June 25

The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers.

** Investment giant Vanguard has entered the mutual-fund industry in Canada, with a suite of four actively managed mutual funds that offer significantly lower management costs than what has been traditionally offered in the Canadian marketplace. tgam.ca/2tFhiYi

** Adobe Systems Inc is the latest foreign technology giant planning to open an artificial intelligence lab in Canada. tgam.ca/2tzTdC8

** The federal government will invest $167 million to improve infrastructure in and around Canada's busiest port, which the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority says is necessary to meet increasing trade demand. bit.ly/2MW8HsT

** Bombardier Inc will spend millions supporting academic research and the establishment of an aerospace hub in Toronto's Downsview area. bit.ly/2Iqk7Bw