June 25, 2018 / 10:17 AM / in an hour

PRESS DIGEST- Canada - June 25

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 25 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Investment giant Vanguard has entered the mutual-fund industry in Canada, with a suite of four actively managed mutual funds that offer significantly lower management costs than what has been traditionally offered in the Canadian marketplace. tgam.ca/2tFhiYi

** Adobe Systems Inc is the latest foreign technology giant planning to open an artificial intelligence lab in Canada. tgam.ca/2tzTdC8

NATIONAL POST

** The federal government will invest $167 million to improve infrastructure in and around Canada's busiest port, which the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority says is necessary to meet increasing trade demand. bit.ly/2MW8HsT

** Bombardier Inc will spend millions supporting academic research and the establishment of an aerospace hub in Toronto's Downsview area. bit.ly/2Iqk7Bw (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
