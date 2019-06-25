Bonds News
PRESS DIGEST- Canada - June 25

June 25 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Google affiliate Sidewalk Labs LLC is pushing for the right to create a 190-acre community on Toronto's waterfront, laying out a master plan that would ask government to expand public transit, pay performance bonuses to the company and rewrite municipal and provincial laws. tgam.ca/2ZLfqLE

** Liberal ministers will announce a formal role for the Canada Infrastructure Bank on Tuesday in developing Via Rail's plans for a new multibillion-dollar passenger rail line, but the joint news conferences in Ontario and Quebec are expected to fall short of giving the project a final green light. tgam.ca/2X0xrZI

NATIONAL POST

** The Tax Court of Canada has ruled that former media mogul Conrad Black is entitled to deduct interest expenses on a C$32.3 million ($24.5 million) loan he used to satisfy judgments against himself and Hollinger Inc, a company he once controlled. bit.ly/2WYRbb7 ($1 = C$1.32) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

